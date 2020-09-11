Actress Agata Muceniece laughed on the separation of rapper Timati and mannequin Anastasia Reshetova. She spoke on this matter in Instagram-stories.

“Pals, we chatted and thought: there are such a lot of partings now. We simply cannot. Timati and Reshetova – this was the final drop within the ocean, ”the artist mentioned with a smile.

She added that after a sequence of divorces, there’ll most likely come a interval when everybody round will begin getting married. “Let’s go to everybody’s weddings to eat deliciously. Together with her personal stool, ”mentioned Muceniece.

The separation of Timati and Reshetova grew to become identified on September 11. The mannequin mentioned that after the delivery of Ratmir’s son, their relationship along with her husband couldn’t go the “power take a look at.” “We’re not one complete, not husband and spouse, we don’t reside collectively,” she defined.

Muceniece additionally not too long ago went by means of a divorce from actor Pavel Priluchny. In April, the actress revealed a sequence of movies from her mom’s Instagram account, by which she spoke in tears about home violence by her husband and his alcoholism throughout the interval of self-isolation.