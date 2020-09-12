Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback before the 13th season of IPL started when Pacer Deepak Chahar was found to be Corona positive. However, he has now recovered from this deadly virus and is ready to return. Meanwhile, former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar said it would not be easy for Deepak to return to the field after recovering from Corona.

Team India’s pacer Deepak Chahar has joined the Chennai Super Kings after recovering from the corona virus. Chahar was among the 13 members from Chennai who came to Corona Test positive in the UAE. Chahar is yet to undergo a fitness test, which was confirmed by Chennai team CEO KC Viswanathan.

Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected ‘show,’ You did not play cricket for a long time and due to being corona positive, you had to spend more time in quarantine, this gave Chahar less time to prepare but his fitness is right And now they have to show their talent. ‘

He added, “Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni trusts Deepak Chahar and can start him with a new ball.”

Regarding Chennai’s bowling attack, Agarkar said, “Chennai had already had many spinners when the auction took place. When CSK plays in the domestic stadium, it relies heavily on the spinners due to the favorable environment. The withdrawal of an experienced bowler like Harbhajan is a big setback for the team but I believe Chennai does not have a shortage of spinners. Harbhajan Singh did not go to the UAE with the team and later decided to withdraw from the prestigious league for personal reasons.

