David aganzo has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER after being reelected president of AFE and after the controversy with the Super league

Super league: “FIFPro sent a statement and belonging to the union we are in favor of these points. We footballers have no information. We are not going to allow a threat from UEFA or anyone. There is a problem. It would be a disaster for the national leagues. I find out from the press. We move fast. We speak with FIFPro and footballers do not have to have any threat. There are colleagues who demand a necessity. “

Football players: “To give their opinion they have to have information to create a Super League. We have to look for the positive side to do something.”

13 days to be proclaimed president of AFE: “The procedure is the one that has been in place since 2017. We have seen this regulation that times cannot be and we did not want to touch it so that no one would think there was cheating. We have taken a long time. Three were responsible at the polling station.

Congratulations from Toquero: “No, if they have to report it, report it. AFE’s image is getting damaged. There was already a movement four years ago. We have to worry about the footballers.”

Process: “The electoral commission safeguards this. They are the ones who have asked to rest, who have asked for antigen tests.”

Urinate in bottle: “I have no idea. You know where the AFE services are. If I had had this circumstance I would have called the police.”

People who vote twice: “There have been no irregularities. The table has done its job. They have taught me how to win and how to lose.”