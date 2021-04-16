In the absence of resolving the appeals and complaints announced by the losing candidacy, the results of the unprecedented elections to the presidency of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) finally came to light and, as expected, David Aganzo will be re-elected as the union president until 2005 after beating Gaizka Toquero by a difference of 1,271 votes.

Last night the third-world scrutiny concluded, no less than six days and 147 hours after the polls closed in the Madrid headquarters of Gran Vía 30. They have needed sleepless nights of auditors and workers, with a suspension included of the count due to “exhaustion” and “indisposition”, with a constant request from the VAR by opponents of the winner and with a dozen statements from the polling station, the electoral commission and the candidacies.

The elections, decided by a simple majority, were held on a census of 11,908 footballers with the right to vote. The results, officially communicated by the union after six in the morning this Thursday, yielded 3,079 votes for Aganzo, 1,808 for Toquero, in addition to 74 null and 33 blank votes. In total, 4,994 votes were cast, which represents only 42% participation, of which 4,878 were sent by mail and only 116 in person.

As contemplated in the electoral regulations of the AFE, claims may be submitted for two business days from the date following the date of notification of the agreement or resolution. In addition, the electoral commission must resolve the claims the next business day after they are filed, subsequently definitively proclaiming the winning candidacy.

Aganzo, at the head of the union since 2017, has forcefully defeated the candidate supported by the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales. The new board of directors of Aganzo will be made up of Diego Rivas, general secretary, the vice presidents Jade Boho, Jordi Alba, José Luis Morales, Silvia Meseguer and Lucas Pérez, and by the members Ruth Acedo, Juan Manuel Marrero, Daniel Giménez, Adrián González, José Verdú (Toché), Ismael Gil, Javi López and José Antonio Camacho.

Since Toquero’s candidacy, an alleged fraud in the elections has been denounced in recent days, “from votes of people who are not even in the census, something that is difficult to explain, through manipulations of the electoral census and even duplicate votes.” In addition, the former Athletic, Alavés and Zaragoza player has denounced that “the notarial chain of custody has been broken on several occasions throughout the process, preventing the inviolability of the ballot boxes from being guaranteed.”

With all these alleged irregularities, Toquero’s candidacy is not only going to challenge the results but has also filed a complaint with the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit of the National Police (UDEV), which has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

The AFE was established on January 23, 1978 in Madrid, in order to defend footballers and recognize their rights as workers. One of its founders and the first president of the group between the years (78-82), after beating Ángel María Villar at the polls, was Quino, former player of Betis, Valencia and Cádiz who was retired for a year as a protest against the right of retention that had the players tied for life to the same team.

He was relieved by Juan Manuel Asensi, in turn replaced a year later by Juan José Iriarte. He was succeeded by Gerardo González Movilla in 1998 until he withdrew his candidacy in 2010 due to mistrust with his board of directors, thus leaving Rubiales free. After seven years at the head of the union, the president of the FEF appointed Aganzo, who was later ratified by the Assembly with an overwhelming majority. Now, the affiliates are once again supporting him, despite his public confrontation with Rubiales. Toquero, for now, will continue to lead his agency for the representation of footballers and with his functions as a commentator.

