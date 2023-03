Greta Thunberg in Rome Italy, April 2019. | Photo: BigStock/Daniele Cossu

Just over a month after being forcibly removed by German police from the vicinity of a coal mine, 20-year-old Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg was twice coerced out of two ministries in Oslo, Norway, this Wednesday (1st ). This time, she was protesting wind turbines. Along with other activists also removed, she protested at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Environment for the removal of 151 turbines that generate energy from the wind from the lands of the Lapp people, in the center of the country, where there are reindeer herders.

As in Germany, the activist and her fellow protesters were released shortly after being temporarily detained. The militants report having managed to raise US$100,000 (R$518,000) to cover their legal expenses.

The message from Thunberg and the other activists is that the transition to renewable energy must not come at the expense of the rights of indigenous peoples like the Lapps. Norway’s Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the turbines, built at two wind farms outside Fosen, violated the rights of natives under international conventions. A year and a half later, however, they are still in operation. Reindeer herders say the animals are frightened by the large turbines and the sound they make, and complain that their traditions are under attack.

In recent days, protesters have blocked access to Norwegian government buildings. The young Swede, to express the reason for the protest, held a Sámi flag (as the Lappish people are also known) when being carried by the authorities. “We want to make it very clear that it is the Norwegian state that is committing a real crime here, for violating human rights,” Greta told the agency. Reuters.

She has recognized in the past, as have other senior environmentalists like Michael Shellenberger, that nuclear energy is one of the best ways out of the energy craze. Shellenberger, moreover, has become critical of large government investments that have artificially cheapened wind energy and solar panels, which are not free of environmental impact and fuel a brutal mining industry in Africa. As Catalonia recently discovered, so-called renewable energy may not be sustainable. Analyzes also show that energy from the sun and wind proved to be very unstable in Germany, which had to resort to natural gas and mineral coal even before the war in Ukraine.

The president of the consultative body of the Sámi Parliament, Silje Karine Mutoka, said her people demand that “the government clearly recognizes that there is a human rights violation and acts accordingly, honoring the issue with the seriousness it deserves”. Energy Minister Terje Aasland has canceled a visit to the UK and is hopeful of reaching a consensus.