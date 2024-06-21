Blue Cross came close to adding a new trophy to its showcases after finishing runner-up in the Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXbut at least it served to demonstrate that the Argentine coach’s project Martin Anselmi is on the right track, so now they will seek to improve themselves.
The Machine has already begun to make movements in its ranks thinking about the upcoming contest, announcing the Greek striker as signings Giorgos Giakoumakis and the midfielder Andres Montanoof the Atlanta United and the Mazatlanrespectively, waiting to add more new faces, since they would seek the signing of Ricardo ‘Canelo’ Angulo of the Toluca.
Prior to their debut in the league championship, the celestial team will face the Cup for Peace in Zacatecas, where Guadalajara will be measured in the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadiumon Friday, June 21 at 8:45 p.m., and if they win or lose, they would play the grand final (3:00 p.m.) or the clash for third place (12:00 p.m.) against Miners of Zacatecas either Pachucaon Sunday, June 23.
Now, the debut of the cement producers in the Apertura 2024 will be on Saturday, July 6 against the Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadium, where he hopes to start off on the right foot unlike the previous semester. In their last confrontation, Blue Cross won 2-1 through the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandezwho is in rehabilitation, and Angel Sepúlveda.
Likewise, before debuting in the league, this Thursday the La Noria team announced that it will face the Cali America of Colombia in the Founders Cup 2024a friendly contest, next Saturday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m., at the Colonia Nochebuena property.
