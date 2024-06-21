Prior to their debut in the league championship, the celestial team will face the Cup for Peace in Zacatecas, where Guadalajara will be measured in the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadiumon Friday, June 21 at 8:45 p.m., and if they win or lose, they would play the grand final (3:00 p.m.) or the clash for third place (12:00 p.m.) against Miners of Zacatecas either Pachucaon Sunday, June 23.

Likewise, before debuting in the league, this Thursday the La Noria team announced that it will face the Cali America of Colombia in the Founders Cup 2024a friendly contest, next Saturday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m., at the Colonia Nochebuena property.