🚨🐐 OFFICIAL. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández drops out of Chivas’ squad for the Cup for Peace.

After suffering a blow during the preseason in Cancun, it was determined that it was best for him to remain in Guadalajara for his recovery.

Participation is not in danger… pic.twitter.com/FzcSJPlFfm

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) June 20, 2024