This weekend, Chivas will face the Cup for Peace in Zacatecas, where he will face Blue Cross and whether advancing to the final or in the clash for third place, he will clash against Miners of Zacatecas either Pachuca. This will serve as a kind of preseason, although it will do so without some elements such as the forwards Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezdue to injury and José Juan Macíaswho was fired online this Thursday.
Previously, Guadalajara made its trip to Playa del Carmen, where the entire team carried out work for twelve days, without the presence of Alan Torres and Miguel Jimenezwho left the fold to join Mazatlan and Pueblarespectively, while Omar Govea was erected as a reinforcement from StripedIn addition, a strong effort would be made to hire Jordi Cortizo.
Now, the debut of the Sacred Flock in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwill be next Saturday, July 6, when they serve as hosts of the Toluca in it Akron Stadium, at 7:05 p.m. Precisely these two faced each other in the quarterfinals of the League of Clausura 2024, with the rojiblancos advancing 0-1 overall, after winning on Guadalajara soil and tying in the Nemesio Diez.
Regarding the Red Devils, under the command of Ignacio Ambrizthey seek to form a strong squad to end their drought of more than a decade without a league title, which is why they are closing the signings of the Portuguese Paulinho Dias of the Sporting CP and the American midfielder Frankie Amaya of the New York Red Bullswhile the Argentine’s games sound loudly Thomas Belmonte and Ricardo ‘Canelo’ Angulowithout leaving aside that the Chilean defender Valber Huerta was low and the Paraguayan defender Juan Escobar He will be out of action for three months due to a heart problem.
