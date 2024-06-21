Thank you for all your delivery and dedication Julián 🫶 Best of success in your new project, champion! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fgl7mrXqX5 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 20, 2024

Among the plans of the current monarch is a friendly clash against Braves of Juarez in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, June 23, as well as the MX Super Cupon Sunday, June 30, in front of the Tigers in it Dignity Health Sports Park from Carson, California, to now focus on the Liga MX.

🚨OFFICIAL!🚨 América will compete for the Supercopa MX trophy against Tigres. 🦅 The game will be next June 30 in Carson, California. 📆 WE WANT ANOTHER CUP, EAGLES! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xJPwMVoH9p — Resaca Americanista (@ResacaAmerica) May 29, 2024

For now, America continues looking for which areas they will reinforce, ringing various names like Ivan Rodriguez, Rodolfo Cota, Luan Texeira, Erick Sanchez, Bryan Gonzalezamong others, while the issue of casualties would emerge Luis Fuentes, Salvador Reyes and Oscar Jimenez.