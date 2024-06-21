This Monday, June 17, and after a well-deserved vacation, the America clubcurrent champion of the Liga MX, reported in Coapa to present his medical exams and subsequently begin his preseason. Of course, he will no longer have the naturalized Mexican Colombian striker Julian Quiñoneswho was fired through social networks, and later, was presented as a reinforcement of the Al-Qadsiah from Saudi Arabia.
Likewise, for now the team is working without several elements, which are present with their selections in the Copa America 2024: the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovskythe Uruguayans Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceresthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and Israel Kings.
Among the plans of the current monarch is a friendly clash against Braves of Juarez in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, June 23, as well as the MX Super Cupon Sunday, June 30, in front of the Tigers in it Dignity Health Sports Park from Carson, California, to now focus on the Liga MX.
Finally, the debut of the Águilas in the 2024 Apertura Tournament will be on Saturday, July 6, visiting the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 5:00 p.m. The last time they faced each other, the Coapa team won 2-1, thanks to Diego Valdes and Brian Rodriguez.
For now, America continues looking for which areas they will reinforce, ringing various names like Ivan Rodriguez, Rodolfo Cota, Luan Texeira, Erick Sanchez, Bryan Gonzalezamong others, while the issue of casualties would emerge Luis Fuentes, Salvador Reyes and Oscar Jimenez.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #debut #Apertura #Liga
Leave a Reply