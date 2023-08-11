Against whom could Colombia face if it goes to the semifinals?

The women’s soccer team Colombia puts his goal in the World Cup at stake: “Play seven games out of seven”.

She is determined to achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinal semifinals against a England clinging to living another epic chapter and knocking down another South American team with its defensive strength.

(Vuelta a España: these would be the Colombians present in the race) (Carlos Antonio Vélez criticizes the women’s team: ‘The victimization continues’)

The keys

After these two victories for both the Dutch and the Swedish, the first keys to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand.



The first key in the box was installed Spain vs Netherlands and in the other Japan vs Sweden. The winners of these two matches will meet in the semifinals.

England, after the expulsion of James.

Similarly, Colombia managed to seal its ticket to the quarterfinals, a stage that they reached for the first time in their history by defeating Jamaica by the slightest difference. The Colombians will now face England.

Finally, France got their ticket to the quarterfinals without problems by beating Morocco 4-0 and will now face off against the hosts, Australia.

(Video: this is the vandal who attacked the referee in the middle of the match between Cali and Nacional)