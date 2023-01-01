The ‘Andean pop princess‘, Milena Warthon, closed 2022 with the news of her participation in the 2023 Viña del Mar International Song Festival to be held from February 19 to 24, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old singer will be the youngest Peruvian artist to face the monster of Quinta Vergara.

Viña del Mar 2023: who will Milena Warthon compete with?

Milena Warthon appears nominated in the folkloric competition and will seek to win the Silver Seagull over her peers from Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Panama.

Camilu

The representative of Argentina is Camilu, whose real name is Camila Noelia Ibáñez. The singer-songwriter will compete with her theme “Little by little”the backbone of his second album, “Que me duela”. “It is the song that I carry with the most pride in my career”, said the 23-year-old artist.

Laia

From Chile comes Laiaa trio made up of the sisters Sofía, Valeria and Manuela Squella with the song “Camino”, belonging to their second album “Tría”, which is characterized by mixing Latin American genres such as huayno, bolero, salsa and cumbia.

All Stars Bazurto

The flavor of the Colombian Caribbean arrives in Viña del Mar with the group All Stars Bazurto and his song “La manguera”, belonging to the musical genre of the champeta, whose origins go back to African music. “For the first time, a champeta artist on the Quinta Vergara stage!” expressed the group on Instagram.

Frank Di

The native interpreter of Tijuana (Mexico) Frank Diformer contestant of “La academia 2011″ and “La voz 2014″, will sing “La última gota”, a pop fusion with mariachi overtones, launched in 2020 and which will now have a special version for Viña del Mar 2023.

The Rabanes

Despite their 25-year career, the Panamanian group Los Rabanes participates for the first time in Viña del Mar with “The skateboard”. “It’s going to be a unique experience because this song contains roots of cumbia from Santeña, along with the murga from Panama,” said the vocalist. Emilio Regueira.

Viña del Mar 2023: what song will Milena Warthon sing?

In an interview with La República, Milena Warthon spoke about “Warmisitay” (little woman, in Quechua), a song with which she will compete in Viña del Mar 2023.