Lidl Austria gives food a second chance. The discounter wants to offer fruit and vegetables that do not meet the optical requirements at a reduced price in a box.

Salzburg – Germans throw around 12 million tons of food in the trash every year. According to the consumer advice center, this amounts to around 75 kilograms of food per person per year. That adds up to an annual sum of 20 billion euros that ends up in the garbage.

Food waste is also a major problem in neighboring Austria. According to a study by the Ecology Institute, 760,000 tons of food are thrown away there every year. It doesn’t have to be – around half of the waste is avoidable. Supermarkets and discounters also sort out tons of fruit and vegetables with small blemishes – although the goods are still healthy and edible. The customer just doesn’t want to buy food with flaws – do they?

“Save me box”: Grocery boxes should cost 3 euros

The discounter giant Lidl has now launched a new campaign in the fight against food waste. In Austria, the chain wants to sell 4.5 kilograms of fruit and vegetable boxes in all branches, each costing 3 euros. The so-called “save me box” should contain fruit and vegetables whose original packaging has been removed or which no longer looks so perfect. Despite minor visual defects, the fruit and vegetable products should still be usable, as Lidl Austria informs on its website.

“Throwing away food not only wastes valuable resources, it also causes unnecessary CO2 emissions,” says the Lidl website. Lidl had previously tested the grocery box in Salzburg and, after positive customer feedback, decided to carry out the campaign nationwide. *FNP is an offer from IPPEN.Media.