This is a great first. In Saint-Étienne (Loire), bicycle delivery men from the Uber Eats platform managed to obtain a guaranteed minimum remuneration, after leading two particularly popular strikes in December. In practice, they will receive a minimum of 10 euros per hour between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 12 euros between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. To collect these floor amounts, couriers will however have to accept a mandatory number of orders (two per hour). “We had two big strikes, on Sunday December 13 and the following Friday, says Pierre, spokesperson for delivery men. Each time, we were almost 90% of all workers (200 people) in action. It’s simple: a single order did not leave restaurants in Saint-Étienne, and Uber and Deliveroo were totally paralyzed. “

Non-unionized, the thirty-something has nothing of the professional of the social struggle. “It all happened very naturally, he continues. While discussing between us, we realized that we were losing a lot of turnover. We decided to start a WhatsApp group and get organized. “

At stake, collective guarantees for platform workers

The management of Uber Eats preferred to negotiate quickly, probably for fear that the strike would spread oil … Yet this is precisely what delivery people are looking for: “This victory proves once again that the balance of power pays off, sums up Jérôme Pimot, co-founder of Clap, a collective of independent delivery people. The example of Saint-Étienne could give hope to other platform workers in other cities in France. Guaranteed hourly minimums have already existed in the past, but each time these were amounts offered by the platforms themselves, to attract labor. This time around, it was the struggle that led the management to negotiate. “

The delivery people in Saint-Étienne have also obtained the reintroduction of a rain bonus (increase in the amount of the order), but they do not intend to stop there: “What we have obtained is very insufficient, Junior, another courier, explains to AFP. You also need a minimum wage for the other times of the day during which you work. New actions will take place after the holidays. “

The delivery people of Saint-Étienne claim other advances, including the outright stopping of the scoring system, which they consider discriminating. Today, when delivery people see their “satisfaction” index drop below 85%, the award is not long in coming: “We are definitely disconnected, without the possibility of working again for Uber Eats, assures Pierre. The big problem is that the customers who rate the most are the ones who are not satisfied! Deliveroo does not enforce this scoring system and it does not prevent them from working. “

Suffice to say that there is no shortage of subjects of discontent, and that it is quite possible that conflicts will multiply in the months to come. “What we want are collective guarantees for all platform workers, explains Ludovic Rioux, from the CGT Uber Eats-Deliveroo union in Lyon. We will have the means to mobilize on this very soon: by next April, the government wants to legislate by ordinances on the working conditions and the status of platform workers. “