The death toll from a car accident is one dead and four injuredwhich took place last night around 4, following a head-on collision between two cars along the Florence-Pisa-Livorno freeway, shortly after the Interporto Est exit in Livorno, in the direction of the Tuscan capital.

According to an initial reconstruction, one of the two cars had ended up in the wrong direction on the freeway. A 36-year-old man, originally from San Miniato in the province of Pisa, who was driving the car that was driving in the wrong direction, died in the crash. Four young people, between 23 and 26 years old, were traveling in the other car, who were seriously injured. The firefighters intervened on the spot to extract the passengers and entrust them to the 118 ambulances.