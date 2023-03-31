He University Council of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has approved a series of modifications and additions to various regulations of university legislation to guarantee integrity and academic honestyand prevent or, where appropriate, proceed against breaches of this university principle in its different aspects.

The main modification is that the UNAM may declare the absolute nullity of certificates, professional titles and degrees, when the academic and ethical requirements have not been fully covered, in accordance with section V of article 87 of the General Statute.

“It should not happen to us again that we do not have the mechanisms to manage unfortunate circumstances like these,” said the rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue.

Before starting their degree procedures, the students must sign the university protest of integrity and honesty, in which they agree to act ethically and in accordance with university values, since otherwise their degree may be annulled, according to with section V of article 87.

Teachers will be responsible for the breach of integrity and academic honesty in the supervision and follow-up of tests, exams, thesesas well as academic works and articles, in a special way, those that are necessary for any form of qualification or obtaining a degree, according to section III of article 96.

Likewise, the student, graduate or any person who has given or received fraudulent help for the degree or degree exam, will be submitted to a review process and, where appropriate, the nullity of the sustained exam will proceed, according to section III of article 97 of the same ordering.

UNAM will continue to act as a bona fide institutionbut these modifications contain preventive and sanctioning mechanisms, which represent a strong response to the problems currently experienced in higher education institutions.

The plenary of the University Council also approved modifying various regulations in accordance with the modifications made to the General Statute.

The rector of UNAM, Enrique Graue Wiechers, highlighted the importance of these modifications, emphasizing his conviction that the vast majority of students and professors act in perfect adherence to academic principles.

Among the approved modifications, it is established that before starting their degree procedures, students must sign the university protest of integrity and honesty, in which they agree to act ethically and in accordance with university values.

Otherwise, your degree may be annulled in accordance with section V of article 87 of the UNAM General Statute.

The modification of article 97 of the same ordinance specifies that the student, graduate or any person who has provided or received fraudulent aid for the degree or degree exam, will undergo a review process and, where appropriate, the nullity of the sustained examination.

Regarding the sanctions, the definitive expulsion from the University of that student is contemplated, in the cases that gravity warrants it.

However, In situations in which the annulment of a title is declared, the student may opt for some other form of degree as long as the corresponding technical council considers it.

Approved changes to regulations are also important. For example, the General Regulation of University Studies establishes in its article 61 that the exams, tests and any other type of academic evaluation of the students allow to verify their knowledge, level of critical thinking and the original authorship in their works.

In addition, article 62 of this same system is added with subsections g and h, which seek to establish the necessary mechanisms to guarantee the original authorship of the works presented for evaluation and the nullity of exams, the origin of approving a second degree process or graduation, in accordance with the General Exam Regulations, prior assessment of the seriousness of the case.