The Brazilian defender Dani Alves is having nothing good, a few weeks after beginning his trial from prison, after being accused of alleged sexual assault on a woman in a nightclub in Spain.

Now, Dani Alves has against the verdict of the friends of the alleged victim, who testified commenting that the former UNAM Pumas player also approached them that night at the disco.

As reported by legal sources, the two girls, a cousin and a friend of the victim, testified this Friday as witnesses before the judge investigating Alves for allegedly raping a young woman in a private bathroom in a private room at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona the night of December 30.

So far, the people who have testified in this case are the director and six workers of the sutton nightclubincluding the doorman who saw the victim leave crying after the alleged rape.

The two friends of the victim, confessed that Dani Alves had a few drinks through a nightclub waiter in the private room where he was partying with a friend of his.

Once in this instance, the two women assure that the former soccer player tried to approach them with intentions beyond what they imagined, before inviting the victim to enter the bathroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, a source said. of the case to EFE.