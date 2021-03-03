Although it is costing, it seems that little by little the painful and lacerating mishap of Balaídos is beginning to fade in the rearview mirror. Yes, one more in a season as disappointing as it is dire and eventful. Real Valladolid has been falling one day in and another also in errors so flagrant that they are hardly justifiable. But today, there is nothing left but look ahead and clench your fists and teeth.

My teammate José Luis Rojí wrote that Real Valladolid this season has given up six draws after going ahead on the scoreboard. This data shows a positive reading. The team has the ability and the faculty to outperform its rivals, but it is maddening that once the hardest part is achieved it is unable to manage its loot.

In most of these games, after Real Valladolid took an advantage, the reactions were traced. I am referring to the changes from the bench and the defensive role that the team assumes. In previous seasons, with other different defenses and also with another form of important players it worked, but this course we suspend day after day.

I don’t want to say that after getting ahead Pucela has to urgently and madly search for a second goal, I don’t think it is necessary to play with two forwards either, but yes We could try to make more sense of the game by defending ourselves with the ball and possession. Sergio has qualified players and with that capacity, Roque Mesa, Míchel Herrero, Kike Pérez or Toni Villa, who I say will be there for at least a quarter of an hour.

When you have the ball, the opponent does not have it … when you maintain possession, you are not forced to make fouls, and if those options are not given to the opponent from set pieces, this team already has a lot of won, or at least not so much lost .

No one knows better than the coach what he has at home and he will surely not be stubborn enough to throw stones at his own roof. But the data is stubborn and unfortunately the Pucela does nothing more than bump into that wall of lamentations … one day in and another as well.