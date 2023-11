Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Carlos López

Unlike the United States, which in October partially suspended sanctions against Venezuela, the Council of the European Union (EU) approved measures against 16 officials of the Chavista dictatorship for another six months, until May 14.

In a statement published in its official diary on Friday (10), the organization detailed that it decided to extend the sanctions due to the “current political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and the persistent actions that compromise democracy, the State of Law and respect for human rights”.

“These measures do not affect the general population and can be reversed in light of progress towards the restoration of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights in Venezuela,” he added.

Among those targeted by the sanctions are the number 2 of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, Diosdado Cabello, and the former Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami.

Due to an agreement signed in Barbados by the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition for free presidential elections in 2024, including international observation, the American government announced in October the partial suspension of sanctions against Venezuela, including those on oil and gas, for six months.

However, after the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) suspended the entire process of the opposition primaries, in which former congresswoman María Corina Machado was chosen to run in next year’s presidential election, the United States threatened to “take measures ” against Venezuela, signaling the return of sanctions.