S.e from this Friday evening there is an exit restriction in Hamburg from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For the first time in the pandemic and for the time being until April 18. Only those who have a valid reason are allowed to go out into the street at night. Violations are subject to a fine of at least 150 euros and the police are prepared for increased controls. The head of the Hamburg police union, Horst Niens, has already said that you don’t have to be a prophet to see that conflicts with curfews threatened. On Friday night there had already been protests against the measure in the city.

Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Even if it is the first time for Hamburg, there were nocturnal curfews earlier in the pandemic in other federal states, cities and districts. Now that the number of infections is rising rapidly, they are being reintroduced in many places in Germany. In Hanover the time had come on Friday night. Berlin decided on a “curfew light” for the Easter days – from Friday onwards between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. people are only allowed to be outdoors alone or in pairs. In Munich, exit restrictions are to apply again from Sunday, the city has to pull the emergency brake after three days above the 100 incidence limit.

Much is therefore currently being discussed about curfews as an important measure in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had insisted on the resolutions on the emergency brake, which include regional curfews. Markus Söder (CSU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), the Prime Ministers of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, had done the same in their letter to the other Prime Ministers. In Hamburg the incidence is 160, but the Senate was reluctant to curfew for a long time.

When the First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) announced it on Wednesday, he spoke of a very effective measure and referred to experiences in other European countries and the findings of epidemiologists. But so far, due to the relatively small amount of data from different countries, it is still relatively difficult to assess the effect of individual anti-corona measures in isolation. A recent international study by a team led by researchers from Oxford University in the UK was also noticed in Hamburg. It has so far only been available as a “preprint”, ie has not yet been reviewed by specialist colleagues.

Dispensable measure or reproductive value reducer?

Nocturnal exit restrictions can therefore reduce the reproductive value by 13 percent. However, this effect unfolds in conjunction with other measures – some of which have a significantly higher effect, such as very strict contact restrictions or the closing of shops (minus 26 percent and 35 percent respectively). Another international study based on data on the first wave from 41 countries estimates the contribution of exit restrictions to be small and considers the instrument to be more effective in other measures – meetings of a maximum of ten people, closing of shops with high contact density as well as schools and universities – for dispensable.