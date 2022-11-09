In Jalisco most of the parliamentary fractions of the local congress they are against the constitutional reform to extend until 2028 the participation of the Armed Forces in public security.

This was reported to the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, deputies and deputies from MC, PAN, PRI, PVEM, Hagamos and Futuro during their participation yesterday in an Open Parliament exercise in the legislative chamber.

Hagamos deputy, Mara Robles, said that her party has historical reasons to oppose the permanence of the Army in the streets.

He acknowledged, however, the role of the military in episodes such as the April 22 explosions in the Reform Sector of Guadalajara.

“That is the endearing Army that we need, not the one from Acteal, nor the one from Aguas Blancas, nor Ayotzinapa,” the deputy harangued.

“Neither the one who acquires political and economic power, not the one we risk to the corruption of delinquency by prolonging security tasks to which they are not constitutionally predestined”.

For her part, Susana de la Rosa, from Futuro, said that the proposal to continue with the militarization in Mexico is the extension of the Calderonista security policy, which consisted of carrying on the shoulders of the soldiers tasks for which they were not trained. and transfer to the military order fundamental and inalienable functions of the civil authorities.

The PRI deputy, Julio Covarrubias, warned that the PRI does not agree with the militarization of the National Guard or any civil authority, but supports the extension of the term to have the armed forces in security tasks until 2028.

For his part, the PAN legislator, Julio César Hurtado, said that the proposal to militarize the Country not only offends, but also refreshes the memory of past episodes in which the Army was involved.

José María Martínez, coordinator of the Morena bench in the local Congress, criticized that on March 7, 2019, with 34 votes in favor, MC, PAN, Hagamos and the PVEM approved that the federal armed forces accompany the corporations state and municipal police in the tasks of providing security to the population.

In his opinion, more than inconsistency, it is forgetfulness of these parties.

“Today is not the time to skimp, we must place the people above our political and ideological positions,” demanded the brunette.

“Our people, friends and deputies need you, do not abandon them, they demand a vision of the State, not occasional politics.”

Erika Lizbeth Ramírez, legislator of the PVEM, spoke out for consulting experts on the proposal to continue until 2028 with military support in the work of public security.

Congressional sources reported that on Monday the Plenary of the Legislative Power to vote for constitutional reform.

