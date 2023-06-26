Follow the clean in the Mocorito Town Hall. Since the administration is a morenista, they continue to fire passista officials. Now the head of Educational Linkage, Julio Medardo Serrano, and the director of Social Development, Noemí Monjardín, have left. Since last Friday they were notified that they will no longer belong to the current cabinet.

And they did not hide the reasons, since the secretary of the City Council, Eduardo Robles, clearly told them that it was about political issues. So the whole group that entered through the negotiations with Héctor Melesio Cuen, as they are going out. They say that the only one left with a pasista militancy is the senior officer, Jacqueline Sánchez. Will she be the next to be fired or will she stay? We’ll know.

A problem that is being left aside and in which many state agencies are involved is the massive death of fish in the bay of Santa María, in the area of Colored Beachwhere again many of these floating dead reappeared.

Coepriss has already carried out an analysis in the area; however, they have not provided an answer as to what the causes could be, which shows the lack of interest of the state commissioner, Randy G. Ross Álvarez, who must provide the results in a timely manner. And it is that in the despair of all the fishermen of that fishing field, Everardo Sánchez Mondaca, president of the Fishing Cooperatives of the Barbarians of Playa Coloradamade a call to all the corresponding dependencies so that more than one do something about it.

The Mocorito City Council has little time to manage how to buy land to function as an extension of the Reform Pantheon, since when the cemetery is saturated, the need to expand is great, and according to Víctor Parra, municipal treasurer, they have in the look at a suitable space to fulfill this function, however, the only offer from the owner is 1.5 million pesos, a figure that the Municipality does not have, for which reason the mayoress María Elizalde has the task of managing for purchase.

Today the arms donation campaign starts in Angosturawhich is led by the Secretary of National Defense, in conjunction with the State Government and the State Secretary of Public Security, a necessary campaign because having weapons at home is a ticking time bomb, especially if there are children, since one could register a tragedy like those that have already occurred in the Evora Region, and where not only minors have been injured, but also adults. Given this, Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, director of Public security in the municipality, urges the population to heed this call and turn in their weapons, but above all, be a good example for your children that you don’t play with weapons.

