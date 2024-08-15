As temperatures rise, Arizona authorities are taking a variety of measures, including cooling centers, cool pavement and even ice packs, to mitigate the extreme heat, Bloomberg Green reported.

The publication noted that air-conditioned cooling centers are just one tool to keep cool and Arizona’s “COOLtainer” program has deployed 15 such containers since its launch this year, with three more on the way.

In the rural Arizona community of Ajo, where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit every day in June and July, the first cooling center equipped with solar panels was installed on August 3.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix is ​​located, is arguably the world leader in the cooling center strategy with three tiers of facilities: hydration stations with free water, cooling centers for a short break and “respite centers” for longer stays, sometimes overnight.

Phoenix alone has more than 100 government- and privately-run cooling facilities, including five city-owned sites with extended hours.

Fresh pavement

Since dark surfaces like asphalt absorb heat, cities tend to be warmer than surrounding, less paved areas.

In response, Phoenix has also been covering its streets with what’s called “cool pavement,” which is lighter in color, reflects incoming sunlight and keeps things a little less hot.

Research analyzing pavement in Phoenix shows that while the surface may be cooler, it can still feel up to 4 degrees warmer to those standing on it due to the glare from the reflective coating.

The scientists who conducted the analysis have advocated more shade to reduce temperatures, and there are many options for this ranging from trees to reflective panels.

Ice packs

Phoenix emergency rooms have a solution to help patients deal with heat-related illnesses.

Doctors at Valleywise Hospitals are treating heat stroke with ice-filled body bags, a technique they say can reduce body temperature in less than an hour.

