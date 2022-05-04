Lollipops in homage to those who lower the Ffp2 mask: the protest of the cinemas

The crisis of cinemaswhich the Government itself took charge of in the person of Minister Feanceschini (during the presentation ceremony of the candidates for the David di Donatello awards at the Quirinale he spoke of “legislation being studied to help exhibitors”), may not see an inversion trend due to government measures that still oblige movie theater viewers to wear the mask Ffp2 during the screenings. This is why an initiative halfway between the Gliardic and the serious, entitled ‘to the cinema with a lollipop’, has started in about twenty theaters in the Center-North.

From May 1st it is no longer necessary to show the green pass to enter the room. However, the maskbut it is not enough surgical (as many merchants expected and which is considered sufficient but to enter, for example, hospitals and RSAs) and it is necessary to Ffp2which requires further protection even in conditions of perfect air exchange, large spaces and low crowding.

Six cinephiles the more loyal have become accustomed to this measure, we know how it constitutes a deterrent for most people, especially with the first heat. Since in many places the obligation of the Ffp2 has been removed, in some cases for some time (and in some cases there is no longer even the obligation, at any time, of any protective device, as in restaurants, bars and discos), many exhibitors have decided to join in a peaceful protest action, a ‘sweet’ provocation that will in fact allow those who want to continue wearing the Ffp2 and to those who do not want to lower it, at least for a while, in full compliance with the law.

The cinemas participating in the initiative

Cinema Italia of Belluno

Bristol Cinema in Savignano Sul Panaro (Mo)

Cinema Beltrade and Wanted Clan of Milan

Cinema Alpi of Temù (Bs)

Bloom Cinema of Mezzago (Mb)

Multiplex Iris of Messina

Margherita Cinema in Cupra Marittima (Ap)

Astrolabe Cinema Theater of Villasanta (Mb)

Cinema The New of La Spezia§

Astoria Cinema in Lerici (Sp)

Garibaldi Cinema in Carrara (Ms)

Cinema Mignon of Chiavari (Ge)

Odeon Cinema in Vicenza

Spazio Alfieri in Florence

Saronnese Cinema in Saronno (Va)

Odeon Cinema in Vigevano (Pv)

Movieland Cinema In Fabriano

(an) Cinema Conti di Acqualagna (Pu)

Lollipops and hashtasg #liberalatuavogliadicinema

For these reasons and to send out a signal, also involving the public, i cinema who join the initiative are giving spectators a lollipop at the entrance. Each cinema has adopted and will adopt its favorite forms of communication with photos, videos, and different possible hashtags (the main one is #liberalatuavogliadicinema). “We hope that, as is already happening, the initiative will expand in the coming days to more and more rooms – continue the exhibitors – not as an alternative to the more serious and structured actions carried out in the meantime by the associations that represent us (in particular Anec ), but to give an extra voice to a category that struggles to find space and listening, and as an action that can also involve spectators and spectators, making them more aware and involved. Waiting, of course, for the right and adequate support to the promotion to arrive. of the image of cinema in the cinema and the return to the cinema, which has suffered so much from a particularly confused and polarized communication since the distant 26 February 2020, the day of the first closure of the cinemas (before any other activity) “.

