for a president that he promised in the Zócalo of the Mexico City on December 1, 2018, which would not allow projects that affect the environment, the insistence on building the Mayan Train regardless of its environmental costs is surprising.

I do not agree with the positions that maintain that nothing that affects the environment can be built. All infrastructure project it modifies the environment, but we cannot suspend the economic activity of our country. It is important to contrast the benefits of a work with its consequences. The purpose of the environmental impact statements is not to prevent the construction of any work, but to find the best way to minimize its affectations.

The problem is that Lopez Obrador He first offered promises that were impossible to keep, such as when he said that no productive project that would affect the environment would be allowed or when he offered that in the mayan train it would not throw down a single tree, and then proceed to build the railway without an economic feasibility study, without transparency in spending and without a prior environmental impact statement. Furthermore, he did it by felling not one but thousands of trees.

The first district court in Yucatán has now granted a definitive suspension to communities in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo to prevent further clearing or logging in parts of sections 3 to 6 of the Mayan Train. This suspension, however, is a Pyrrhic victory. It only applies to those lands where Semarnat has not granted the change of land use, which is currently forestry, but felling in these sections is already well advanced. The SemarnatOn the other hand, it has been modifying with supine obedience all the land use permits for the passage of the Mayan Train, so it will not take long to do so where it is missing. The suspension will thus be without matter.

There is not much that groups and citizens concerned about the damage to the environment can do now to stop the Mayan train. There is not even a hope of knowing how much is being spent on the project. The supreme court declared the classification of the project as a matter of national security unconstitutional; but before the ruling was even finalized, the president issued a new, slightly different, decree that decreed exactly the same thing for the mayan train and other projects. It will be necessary to take this new decree to court, but by the time there is a ruling the mayan train it will be finished and the environmental damage consummated. It’s a chicanade.

The president, on the other hand, has promised to comply with Mexico’s environmental commitments in the Paris Agreement. However, his government has been systematically denying interconnection permits for clean generation projects, so we already know that the goals will not be met. The commitment of Mexico in Paris it was to generate 35 percent of energy from clean sources in 2024; but since this is already impossible, the government has made the decision to change the way it is measured. Now it will consider a part of the gas combined cycle generation as clean energy, which is nothing but a lie.

The president, who in his inaugural speech at the Plinth He promised to defend the “environment”, today he questions even the term. “I don’t like the word anymore. Like what environment?… Well, where was the other environment? But if the environment was not important to him, why did he promise as a candidate and in his inaugural address to the Plinth protect her? Has she forgotten that she also told us that she doesn’t lie?

Opaque

Also payments to Cuban doctors they are already national security secrets. This has been the most opaque government in recent decades. National security is the excuse to hide all public information in violation of the transparency law.

