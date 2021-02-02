Due to the social disparities that characterize Latin America, various temporalities coexist in its geography. While there are areas where the 21st century is clearly expressed, simultaneously others seem to persist in the 16th or 19th. Due to its ephemeral nature, the “Ice Cream of the Caribbean Sea”, an edible work of art that the artist Quisqueya Henríquez (Havana, 1966) created in 2002 in the Dominican Republic, subtly contains that and other complexities of the region. “Because the ephemeral is an alternative temporality,” he explained Gabriela rangel, artistic director of Malba, at the opening of chapter five of History as rumor, its program of virtual exhibitions that seeks to recontextualize and document Latin American performances, opportunely dedicated in this hot January to intense turquoise ice cream. Doubly ephemeral, because it is an action of which only the record remains, and because it is an ice cream. “It has to do with those radical moments that merit radical actions such as dematerializing the object, and an anti-commercial response as well,” he explained in dialogue with Ñ Henríquez, in a conversation via zoom from Santo Domingo.

“The radical is linked to a specific context: we were at the end of the century, with an institutional system of art that was certainly inoperative and Quisqueya migrates the other way, back to the Dominican Republic, which mobilizes that action of seeking the ephemeral and of showing certain fragility ”, he explained in the same talk Sara hermann, curator of the virtual exhibition that intends to revisit a key work that continues to spread its rumors and its fertile discourse almost two decades later. The old political leaders were leaving and an expectation of political change was looming, “although it was as ephemeral as ice cream,” Henríquez comments.

The burst of sea flavor that dissolves in the mouth surprised the attendees to the Chicago Art Fair, where it was first activated in 2002, commissioned by Peter Doroshenko. The artisan ice cream was developed by Henríquez together with a French chemical engineer who had just joined the Dominican company Helados Nevada, whose new owner the artist knew from the Miami art circuit. The seawater collected in the La Caleta region, where the sea has the color of postcards of paradise, enriched with macerated seaweed and the necessary additives, they arrived in a private plane to the United States. The later years went through the Museum of the Bronx in New York and the PAMM from Miami to finally return to Santo Domingo in 2009, where they lined up to try that ice cream celebrated in the artistic circuits. Witnesses to these events contribute their testimonies to rumor # 5.

Quisqueya Henríquez collecting water from the Caribbean. A French chemical engineer helped develop the ice cream.

Through this project, focused on research and archives, it is possible to analyze the conceptual complexity of the work, which was born as a result of the series Teasing with which the artist sought to talk about her family history, full of stories of political disenchantment, with humor, de-dramatizing. From works such as “Frozen Clothes” and “Frozen Blood” the insistence on temperature emerges, such as way to answer the determinisms linked to the tropics –That thinking is more possible in cold climates, or that social subjects behave in a certain way if they come from high temperatures– and that they are nothing more than stereotypes. “Ice cream was an everyday thing here, domestic, very simple, obviously also culinary, but it had its tricky parts – says Henríquez – of making you think when consuming the sea in other settings that were not the traditional ones”. While the color blue, which has as an exact reference that shallow sea on the road that leads to the airport, functions as an indication of the imaginary of the Caribbean as a territory of the exotic, linked to desire. One more cliché ”.

Another founding reference of the “Ice cream of Caribbean sea water” is a verse by the Cuban poet Virgilio Piñera that speaks of “the damn circumstance of water everywhere”, to address island life. “The action of ingesting geography, in this case the watery body, makes the relationship and acceptance of the insular and the Caribbean very visible, as a circumstance,” explained Sara Hermann eloquently. The sea as a geographical space, but also a social and political one, and a source of stories is activated like taste buds when in contact with the work. “That nomadism that I understand is inherent in the Caribbean, and that Quisqueya lives with his’ from here to ‘there’, is reflected in a very subtle way in that ice cream.”

Against the cliches about the tropical. Zoom with Quisqueya Henriquez. Art Magazine Ñ

Hot topics and little traveled

Although it is about an edible work of art, the food in this ice cream is not a function of taste but rather as a vehicle to deal with what the curator calls “hot topics and little traveled”. To stereotypes and exoticism, are added the fragmentation of the Antilles as a crucial element in its geopolitical strength, beyond nationalisms, and the multiplicity of languages that inhabit space, in a discourse that is updated with the migratory transit Y drug trafficking across the sea.

But if these 19 years since the first scoop of ice cream revealed something, it is its precursor character of a theory that has gained ground. “As an approach to the production of meaning related to contemporary art the essential principles of decolonizing thought are incipientAlthough it has existed since the 70s, it was not systematized ”, emphasized Hermann. “It gives guidelines for a clearer decolonial thought, especially because it is a piece that talks about the sea,” he added. “And one of the fundamental points of this archive also speaks of the invasions, which were all colonizers: we are the Central American country that has had the most North American interventions in its history.” The artist’s certain flexibility to approach artistic production from the border, due to her discontinuous relationship with the region, allows her to “touch gray areas that are linked to roots and identities”.

In the large virtual archive archive are the documents that speak of the country’s “bloodiest time”, when under the dictatorship of Joaquín Balaguer (1966-1978) it became the headquatter from the stable periphery of the United States. “The sea is the conductor,” Henríquez analyzed, “so that ‘damned condition’ that Virgilio Piñera talks about goes beyond cultural isolation.”

The appetizing salt water ice cream, in the central image of the performance record.

His flirtation with the ephemeral is also a flirtation with the new languages ​​of arthe admits. “Fluxus and edible art had been explored, but that must be constantly brought into artistic practices and not left as a historical fact,” said Quisqueya Henríquez. And with all the complexities that critical thinking assimilates, he opened the sliding door of the freezer – a white cube, in a rendezvous with geometric abstraction – and with a spoon he took out a not perfect scoop of the bluish ice cream, took his camera and closed without much notion to get the image that was the central register of this action of the ice cream that, an instant later, was already melting.

