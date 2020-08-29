Last summer I was on a perfect Caribbean beach. The sand was white and fine, the sky a painful blue; the crystal-clear water lapped the shoreline at the perfect temperature and we were practically alone. I’m finally going to like the beach, I thought. So I ran to dive into the Cuban waves, ready to enjoy paradise. As I played in the foam, I felt a sharp whip on my left wrist. Shit. I had been stung by a jellyfish. What electromagnetic pain. There is no way.

Every summer the population moves en masse to the beach (this year this migration is attenuated by the pandemic). It is as if the beach were the natural place of the human being, as if the Garden of Eden was more sandy than a garden (does heaven look like Benidorm?) And God had expelled us from there and forced us to earn our bread with sweat from our forehead, far from the sea. But we always try to go back, like the womb, to sweat, but sunbathing.

The beach was not always a destination of desire, but it was seen for what it is: a wild and dangerous place only frequented by sailors, fishermen, pirates and the bloated corpses that the sea returns from shipwrecks. There was nothing to see there, as the historian Alain Corbin relates in his work The territory of the void. The West and the invention of the beach (1750–1840). Then, after the Enlightenment, the bourgeoisie, the aristocracy and royalty began to frequent beaches such as Biarritz or the British seaside resorts, following the ideas of the hygienist movement: water baths, wind, nature: healing, a healthy lifestyle. The artists began to be interested in that limit between two worlds, that romantic balcony to infinity, that existential edge (the beach gives me anxiety because it makes me think of eternity and the waves crashing eternally, over and over again, against the shore, millions of years after I have died).

And the thing became fashionable. And so on to the perched and robbed of celebrities that fill the gossip magazines on the most exclusive beaches around this time. It was Coco Chanel, by the way, who popularized tanning, on the French Riviera, as a sign of glamor or status. In Paris he petó. Years later, Malibu Barbie had a dark complexion and beach accessories. Tanorexia was embodied in Hegelian historical figures such as Julio Iglesias. Before, that skin tone was used to identify day laborers, foreigners and other people who worked in the sun, preferably the poor. Kings and aristocrats were traditionally pale to show their blue blood.

When the beach began to become popular, it was something for the rich (Queen María Cristina and her court used to spend the summer in San Sebastián), one of the reasons why tanning now looks good and is not a stigma. After the boom tourist, in the middle of the XX, the beaches were filled with middle and lower class, smeared in cream and dressed in swimsuits (nobody is handsome on the beach, not even celebrities, with the exception of some influencer) and until today, that we have reticulated beaches to stop the pandemic. But, boy, there is nothing on the beach that is innate to human beings, beyond the fact that all life arose from the sea.

So we come to this society playocentric that has the beach like him summum of comfort, success and well-being. However, no one is aware that the beach is an uncomfortable place where you smear yourself with sand (which combines very poorly with sunscreen) and withstand extreme temperatures. It is also an inhospitable place: dermatologists agree that sunbathing is a risky sport, a source of melanomas, burns or heat stroke. The queues at the chiringuito, the cruising and salmonellosis. When I was a kid, in the midst of the eighties heroin epidemic, it was said that drug addicts buried their syringes with the tip up in the sand, so that people would prick themselves, but it was, of course, an urban legend.

Not to mention the dangers of the sea: a drowning when you get caught by a hangover (any hangover), that cinematic algae that tangles around your legs and takes you to the bottom, Spielberg’s shark, the giant squid, he kraken. Or the jellyfish that stung me last year. When they take me out to sea and I go swimming I feel a terror lovecraftian imagining the unknown horrors that float beneath my innocent white feet.

Those of us who are not inclined to the beach are a group that is forgotten and oppressed by society. Many times, as is my case, I go to the beach just to avoid being a social outcast, and to be able to see my loved ones and share moments with them. Because if you have to choose between going to the beach or not, the choice should always be the beach, because it is what is considered good, virtuous and correct. We are the rare ones and we suffer it in silence, like hemorrhoids.

This year I was on vacation in my native Asturias, a good option for a non-beach person in times of coronavirus: there are few sunny days, in fact, it is said that summer is the most beautiful “day” of the year in Asturias. There, on the rocky and wild beaches of Llanes, I realized that there are beaches more prone to humans and others less. Urban beaches, for example, are human habitat: they are not in vain within the city, the human creation par excellence. They are very rare beaches because you can show your tits and go half-naked just a few meters from the streets, full of Inditex, where doing it would be scandalous.

Then there are the beaches of the typical sun and beach destinations: the Spanish Levante or the Costa del Sol. Those beaches are completely tamed, with a sea of ​​pee, so that the tacky masses are not too out of place posing in front of the line of large Hotels low cost from the promenade.

But the northern beaches are different: the Cantabrian Sea is violent and rough and there it faces, in a singular battle, the rocks of the cliffs. The forests go into the beach and the beach goes into the woods, the gray of the mountains and dark green of the Asturian frond predominate, and everything is elvish and mythological. In these places of such impressive and feral nature the presence of humans is like a cosmic crime, with our fluorescent clothing, and our plastic gadgets, and our fabada lorzas and our breaded meat sandwiches wrapped in albal paper. And that empty yogurt we use as an ashtray, at best.

How ugly we are and how tacky in contrast to the sublime Kantian of northern nature, what a degenerate detour of evolution. Enough already. The beach, for the sea monsters and for the gales.

