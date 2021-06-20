The court decided in my presence to punish the accused; Mawaddah Al-Adham, Mohamed Abdel Hamid, Mohamed Alaa and Ahmed Salah, are sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 pounds, with the defendants obligated to pay expenses, and confiscate the seized tools and money.

The court had decided, in a previous session, to arrest the accused, Haneen Hosam, and imprison her pending the case, but she was absent from Sunday’s session.

Student Hanin Hosam was arrested in April on charges of inciting prostitution after posting a video on Tik Tok announcing to her 1.3 million subscribers that girls could earn money by working with her on social networks.

And in May 2020, Mawaddah Al-Adham, who has two million followers on Instagram, was arrested after she posted videos that were considered scandalous.

Both are among 10 influential women arrested in 2020 on charges of violating values ​​in the country.

The accusation of being indifferent to humans was charged with Hanin, following what was considered to be dealing with normal people, two girls under the age of eighteen.

According to the accusation, Hanin used the girls for allegedly providing them with job opportunities under the guise of their work as anchors in an application called “Like” and it is said that it secretly calls for incitement to prostitution.

The influencer invited the two girls to a group called “Like the Pyramid”, which she created on her phone, to meet young people through video chats and establish friendship relationships, during the period of domestic isolation that swept the world due to the Corona epidemic with the intention of obtaining material benefit.

The investigations added that the accused exploited the two mentioned girls commercially, by inciting and facilitating them to join one of the electronic applications through which she earns a return for joining the children and creating videos for them.

In addition, the order of referral was assigned to the accused, Mawadda Al-Adham, because she used the girl “HS” and her fame was “Sandy, and the child” Y. M., who were under the age of eighteen, filmed videos that accompanied her and posted them on her accounts on social media, taking advantage of their weakness and lack of awareness to obtain a profit from behind them.

The prosecution assigned the other three defendants, Muhammad Zaki, Muhammad Alaa Laiki and Ahmed Laiki, to agree to jointly and assist the first accused, Hanin Hosam, in committing the crime in the first and second charges.