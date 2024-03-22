Belgorod head Gladkov: 17 air targets were shot down when approaching Belgorod

When approaching Belgorod, 17 air targets were shot down. About this in my Telegram– the head of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported to the channel.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties in the attempted attack, but more than 20 houses were damaged. “As a result of an air attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the glazing in 22 apartments of 4 apartment buildings was damaged, the roof of one educational institution was damaged and windows were broken, and 8 cars were also hit,” he said.

The attempted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the region occurred against the backdrop of a terrorist attack in the Moscow Crocus City Hall concert hall.

As previously reported, a shooting occurred in Moscow before a concert at Crocus City Hall. According to eyewitnesses, it was opened with an automatic weapon, after which panic began among visitors.

Another eyewitness said that between the second and third call, the stalls were seized by three armed men in camouflage clothing and without masks. They opened fire on the spectators in the hall and threw incendiary bombs.