The honeymoon between Cruzeiro and the fans extended even further this Sunday morning (22). Playing for an audience of more than 58,000 people at Mineirão, Raposa beat Sampaio Correa 2-0 and achieved the fifth consecutive victory in Serie B, remaining at the top of the competition. Rafa Silva and Edu (both in the second half) scored the goals that took the Minas Gerais team to 19 points in eight rounds, three ahead of Bahia, in second place.

The first half was a real bombing by Cruzeiro to the goal defended by Luiz Daniel. Jajá hit the post after a beautiful move from the left. Later, the same Jajá stopped on the opposing goalkeeper when he was launched in depth already inside the area. At the end of the first stage, Luiz Daniel made two great saves in a row at close range, avoiding the first Cruzeiro goal. At that point, the team from Maranhão was already playing with one less because of the expulsion of Lucas Araújo, who hit Neto Moura and received the red card after a VAR review (video referee).

Cruzeiro tension was quickly relieved in the second half. Before the two minutes of the match, Rafa Silva (who had entered at half-time) scored with Jajá on the right and played with the toe of his boot to finally beat Luiz Daniel.

The shovel came at 31. In another move from the right, Rafa Silva this time played the role of waiter and found Edu at ease inside the area to complete the first time and make it 2 to 0.

With the result, Cruzeiro, which opened the competition with a defeat to Bahia, recorded the seventh game without defeat in a row since then. The team of Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano has as its next commitment the game against Criciúma, on Friday (27), at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, in Santa Catarina.

Sampaio Correa, who finished the eighth round of Série B in 12th position, with eight points, received Guarani the next day at Castelão, in São Luís.