I.In the Thai capital Bangkok, gatherings of five or more people have been banned since Thursday. The government announced that the measure was taken to stop the street protests from escalating.

It also banned the publication of news or online communications that could “create fear”, compromise national security or harm public morals. The government could also ban access to designated locations.

Protests, which had lasted three months, escalated on Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators camped outside Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s office to force the former junta leader to resign. According to the authorities, around 14,000 police officers were on duty. 21 people were arrested during protests on Tuesday.

Monarchy should no longer be beyond criticism

The pro-democracy protest movement calls for the government to resign and for an open debate on the role of the monarchy in Thailand. The demonstrators, some of whom were inspired by the Hong Kong democracy movement, are also calling for the abolition of a controversial law protecting the monarchy, which provides for severe penalties for criticizing the royal family.

There have been more than a dozen military coups in Thailand’s recent past. The most recent coup took place in 2014. Former army chief Prayut emerged victorious from a parliamentary election overshadowed by allegations of fraud last year.