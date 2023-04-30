As cavemen not yet accustomed to walking upright and wearing shoes, we are wary of symmetries and absolute, unshaded beauty. Pixar animators discovered long ago that perfection is disturbing. The shots and the perfect sequences that they achieved through the computer were repellent. To eliminate that sensation, they incorporated small intentional errors: camera shakes, slight focus corrections, sounds that saturate… In other words, all those noises that imperfect people make and that perfect machines are unaware of.

Commenting on the last British police officer who has arrived in Spain (The Essex Murders, in Filmin), several friends —among them, the very wise Rosa Belmonte— have reproached him for his perfection. The worst thing about the series is that there is nothing bad to say about it. Like so many other English fictions, it has such a high quality that you cannot but it. They have achieved such excellence in this genre that it is banal to comment on the details. Actors? perfect. The script? Elegant and discreet even in the dimensions. The composition of the shots? Better than Vermeer and Rembrandt together. Rhythm? More accurate than an EKG. There is nothing to comment, it is only possible to applaud. But not with standing applause, like the ones heard on old Maria Callas recordings where the audience, in ecstasy, can’t hold their applause until the diva finishes the aria, but with slow, orderly handclaps, shooting robotics

It must be very frustrating to achieve perfection —with the work and money that that entails— to discover that what we really like is what is imperfect, what is unfinished, what does not quite say what it wants to say. I pity the perfect creators, their perfect sadness and their symmetrical tears, which slide perfectly down their polished cheeks.

