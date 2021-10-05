Numerous lawsuits have been received by the Federal Constitutional Court after the Bundestag election. The opposition is suing, among other things, against the new electoral law.

Berlin – About a week after the federal election, the Federal Constitutional Court has received half a dozen complaints against the vote. “There were six constitutional complaints and two urgent motions for the federal election,” said a spokeswoman for the court Editorial network Germany with. There are also “a total of eleven constitutional complaints and three urgent motions that are directed against individual regulations or against the right to vote”.

In the so-called General Register, there are “four more procedures for the right to vote and three procedures for the Bundestag election”. One of the numerous lawsuits against the new electoral law was filed by the FDP, the Left and the Greens. They are of the opinion that the electoral reform resolved by the new Bundestag in October 2020 will not achieve the goal of reducing the number of Bundestag seats for future legislative periods.

Numerous lawsuits before the Federal Constitutional Court: urgent motion from the FDP, the Left and the Greens

The German Bundestag is bursting at the seams. While there were 709 seats in the last legislative period, 735 politicians now have a seat in the House of Representatives. Experts have long been of the opinion that the Bundestag must be purged. Representing the people causes immense costs and, according to experts, leads to less effective work in the various parliamentary committees. “Some committees are likely to take on completely absurd dimensions,” said Klaus Goetz, professor and holder of the Chair for Political Systems and European Integration at LMU Munich Merkur.de in September.

Video: That’s why the Bundestag is bigger than ever before

However, the court has not yet decided on the main issue. According to the court, it is still unclear when a judgment will be made. The court had previously rejected an urgent motion by the opposition parties, according to which the new electoral law should not be applied in this Bundestag election. It will be used for the first time in 2025, when the constituencies will also be reduced from 299 to 280. (AFP / fmü)