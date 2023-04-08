Chivas de Guadalajara has had a better season than expected in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, but in recent days it has fallen into a bad streak. The Sacred Flock will seek to turn this situation around this weekend against Necaxa, in a duel corresponding to matchday 14. For this commitment, Veljko Paunovic will have at his disposal his two greatest figures: Alexis Vega and Víctor Guzmán.
According to the most recent reports, both soccer players are shaping up to start as starters against the Rayos in the duel on Saturday, April 8 at the Akron Stadium. In an unusual way, Vega and Guzmán have not been able to start a duel with Chivas de Guadalajara this season. This is because Vega was seriously injured on matchday 2 and was out of action until the duel against América on matchday 12.
Víctor Guzmán did not have minutes in Guadalajara’s debut in the Clausura 2023 because Paunovic considered that he still did not have a football rhythm. Vega and Guzmán met on the pitch in the match against Club América: ‘Pocho’ started as the starter and ‘Gru’ came on as a substitute.
Both could have been from the initial game against Atlas, on matchday 13, but Guzmán saw the direct red card at the end of the duel against the Águilas.
In this tournament, Víctor Guzmán has become a fundamental piece for the Sacred Flock and has scored five goals and two assists. Despite having missed a good part of the Clausura 2023, Alexis Vega has scored two goals in only four duels.
