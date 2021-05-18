The Fraikin Granollers everything is at stake in these last six days of Liga Sacyr ASOBAL, which have become six finals to achieve the goal of obtaining a ticket to Europe, and this Wednesday (8:30 p.m.) Logroño La Rioja will be the first obstacle for Antonio Rama’s team. Now, fresh out of the fifth quarantine of the season, the players of the Fraikin Granollers will have to face a total of five games in just over ten days.

The Vallesanos, who have played only one match in the last month, return to competition at the height of the season against a direct rival, Logroño la Rioja, which is fourth classified with two points above the Catalan team, although with three more games.

“It has been mentally hard to live a new confinement”, Granollers coach Antonio Rama admitted, although he also assured that “the motivation to play against a direct rival has to be more powerful.”

“It is true that we have margin for having pending days. However, it is a complicated calendar”, said the coach, aware that his team should receive Atlético Valladolid on Saturday and next week visit Barça and Bidasoa-Irún.

For their part, the Rioja team is going through a sweet moment of play and results, but they visit a track that they have not been good at in recent seasons, where they have lost in their four games. Despite this, they managed to prevail in the first leg (30-25) played in La Rioja.

“Logroño has a good direction of play thanks to centrals like Casado and Balenciaga. We must also take into account their connection with the pivot and their anticipatory defense”, Rama warned that for this duel he will have the doubts of Mamadou Gassama and Marc García.

In case the two points remain in Granollers, the Vallesans would obtain their eighth consecutive victory and would thus extend their best winning streak of the season. With this triumph, the Catalan team would equalize points with the Rioja, still having three pending games and beginning to put land in between with the sixth classified.