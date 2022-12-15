BAO Publishing announces the arrival of a new title in the line Aiken. It’s about Against Light from Yuka Tatamia one-shot manga that chronicles the troubled friendship of a girl considered the idol of the class and another more introverted than in her friend’s shadow.

The volume is available in Italian bookstores and comics from tomorrow, December 16th. Below you will find more details.

Against Light Two childhood friends couldn’t be more different: Riko is beautiful and popular, while Sae is used to living behind the camera lens. A surprising and bittersweet story signed by mangaka Yuka Tatami on the rivalries and transformations of adolescence for BAO’s Aiken line.

“What do people who like me like about me?”

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Against Lightfrom Yuka Tatami.

This one-shot manga tells the story of a troubled friendship between a girl so beautiful she’s practically there idol of her class and one so much more introverted that she practically exists in her friend’s shadow. An original and bittersweet coming-of-age storya surprising story in its simplicity, about how relationships evolve and sometimes they must also be questioned. A reflection on how the balances and relationships that bind us are not always awarebut they can still shape our identities.

Against Light is available in bookstores and comic shops from December 16, 2022

Yuka Tatami, after her debut in 2017 with Polarity no Seibou, she earned the trust of Japanese readers with the manga Contro Luce: pop and sharp at the same time, she knows how to tell the joys and sorrows of adolescent transformations with a current and sometimes ferocious gaze. Among other things, Yuka Tatami is also an assistant to Inio Asano, whose influence can be read between the lines of her work and in the fluid storytelling with which she tells her stories.