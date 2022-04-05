The Croatian returned after only one full training session with the group and was immediately decisive, especially in the non-possession phase

It took just one full training session with his teammates to take back Inter’s midfield, set the timing, cover leaks, direct and protect. Simone Inzaghi finds Marcelo Brozovic and returns to success: the one against Juve was a victory above all of the episodes, true, but with the Croatian in front of the defense, everything changes. These are the results that speak: in the 5-0 against Salernitana Brozo there was, in the 1-1 against Torino he was absent, in the 1-1 against Fiorentina as well, on his return to the field Inter won the Stadium. And going back a moment: the former Dinamo Zagreb was out due to disqualification in the 0-2 against Sassuolo and in the Coppa Italia against Empoli, a match resolved only in extra time. Marcelo was out two games after the Liverpool injury but he acted off the pitch by signing the contract renewal until 2026. When it comes to Inter, Brozo is always there.

ITS NUMBERS – In Turin he too had to suffer along with his teammates. There was some rust, as is normal. Brozovic has often found himself in the blender, Juve – especially in the first half – attacked high and some lost balls arrived. But the Croatian’s seven are nothing compared to Barella’s 22 and Perisic’s 15, also considering how many balls Marcelo touches: 52 positive passes compared to only five wrong ones. Brozovic, however, was decisive especially in the non-possession phase, where the match was decided considering the greater amount of play expressed by the bianconeri: five tackles won and eight steals, respectively first and second among the Nerazzurri in these two statistical items. Think of the decisive rescue at the start of the second half from Dybala’s cross after a lost ball by Handanovic outgoing.

THE MOTION – Inzaghi cannot do without Brozovic and the change in the final, paradoxically, is proof of this: in this way the coach ensures the presence of the midfielder against Verona. Some calculations need to be made, considering that without the Croatian Inter have lost points in games on the card to win: better to further dirty the game against Juve, inserting Gagliardini and Vidal in the final, rather than squeezing the returning Brozo. The change in the 78th minute worried some fans, Inzaghi chose this way and opted for this solution. Seeing how it went, a good move. Brozovic now has a few days to get even closer to his best form: Inter’s midfield doesn’t exist without Marcelo. And the fresh renewal until 2026 reassures everyone.

