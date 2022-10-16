The murder of teacher Samuel Paty has shaken France. Schools take a close look when there are conflicts over religious issues. But the danger from social networks is still underestimated.

The memory of Samuel Paty is kept alive in France. In the meantime, the teacher who was the victim of an Islamist assassination attempt has become the incarnation of teaching par excellence. Image: AFP

ATomorrow, Sunday, marks the second anniversary of the murder of Samuel Paty. The geography and history teacher at a middle school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine was beheaded by an Islamist in 2020 for showing cartoons of Mohammed in an hour about freedom of expression in order to discuss them. The media has been reporting on the upcoming anniversary for days, and Education Minister Pap Ndiaye sees Paty in an interview with “Le Monde” as the incarnation of teaching par excellence. After Paty did not always receive support from the school authorities and colleagues during his lifetime, he is now elevated to a symbolic figure in the fight against religious extremism in schools. Fortunately, the media phenomenon goes beyond this tragic irony (one could also speak of official cynicism): the murder marks the moment when the French public finally understood that there was an Islamism problem in their schools.

The communication logic of social networks contributed to the murder of Paty. The story began with Zaina Chnina, a thirteen-year-old schoolgirl who said at home that Paty had forced her to look at cartoons of Mohammed, including a nude one; Only later did she admit that she had not attended the class at all – she had been expelled for truancy. Her father believed the lie and shared misinformation with a radicalized preacher on videos that went viral on Whatsapp. Religious authorities played their part: M’hammed Henniche, head of the Pantin mosque, shared the father’s video on Facebook; an eighteen-year-old Chechen, Abdoullakh Anzorov, finally felt compelled to assassinate him.