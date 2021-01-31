I.Internal politicians of the Union want to curb the activities of Islamists in Germany more strongly, even if they want to achieve their goals through political means without violence. It should be checked, “whether and how a mosque register can be introduced in Germany in accordance with the constitution”, according to a position paper that the CDU / CSU Working Group on Home Affairs intends to put up for debate in the parliamentary group.

In the view of the members of the Bundestag, the competencies of the constitutional protection authorities in this area should also be expanded in order to be able to better explain the possibility of influencing mosque communities through financial contributions from abroad. “It is not about completely preventing foreign financing,” emphasized the parliamentary group’s domestic policy spokesman, Mathias Middelberg (CDU). What is needed, however, is “transparency in order to recognize possible influences”.

Study required

A scientific study should also be used to find out “to what extent political Islamism has an impact on children, young people and adolescents,” suggest the domestic politicians in their paper, which is available to the German Press Agency.

“Not least after the murder of the French teacher Samuel Paty, we also had to learn painfully in German schools how far Islamist influences sometimes shape the thinking and actions of Muslim youth,” said Hamburg CDU MP Christoph de Vries. Schools and teachers should not be left in the lurch with such challenges.