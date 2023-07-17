The future of a young person in Spain depends on two chances: the home and the moment in which he is born. Our welfare model favors an unequal distribution of the tickets for this lottery, and those responsible for adjusting or cementing it, the political representatives, do not seem concerned about this structural injustice even though there are more than seven million votes for those under 35 years of age available to Who can mitigate it?

More information

For decades this model has promised a stability reward in the second part of your life in the form of a home owned and an indefinite contract followed by a solid pension. But to get there, the system asks you to first transition to adult life through unbalanced entrance ramps: jobs concentrated in urban areas that you access in an uncertain and intermittent way after training that is not very adapted to what you will be doing. In this context, finding housing in which to build your home in a country of cities with growing demand, little rental supply and many small owners more interested in preserving the inheritance than in liquidating it is as difficult as achieving the necessary security to fill it with descendants. . Alternatively, young people look for support within their homes, which means that in the end they will be as good (or bad) as their parents are: according to a recent survey we conducted with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation of 1,500 young people between the ages of 18 and 35. , of the third of them who had achieved their own home, the majority (65%) did so with the support of a family member. Those who do not have it, as well as those who do not have children, cite the lack of stable income as the main limitation. The accumulated income of the previous generation becomes the starting capital for the next. For those who have it, of course.

If, in addition, you have to start your career in a period of crisis, the model becomes a machine to destroy opportunities. The generation that entered adulthood with the Great Recession had less income and less probability of having a job for a decade than the previous generation; consequently, it also accumulated less savings potential, which in Spain almost always translates into a down payment for a home (The generation of the double crisis, 2021). Meanwhile, the elderly were better protected thanks to permanent contracts, home ownership and a transfer system focused on contributory pensions: between 2007 and 2015 the poverty risk rate of people aged 65 and over fell significantly. Great news, but it is that meanwhile that of everyone else rose, especially from 16 to 29 years old: from 18% to 30%. The new cycle of economic growth put it at 23%, but, once again, it would rebound with the pandemic. It has not returned to that 18%.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

This is the real lack of generational equity. It is not about holding a race to see who we protect more, if the young or the old. But rather to verify that two young people who start at unequal points or moments will not converge on their path to adulthood: our model is only concerned with protecting the end, not the beginning, of that path.

Within the framework of the race, the political blocs are stuck. It matters little that the frustration derived from the massive destruction of opportunities during crises contributed to the birth of new parties, as well as the generational change in the leadership of the old ones. The left insists on preserving the prize of stability in the second part of life, and in elections it limits itself to agitating the fear that its ideological rival will dismantle it without worrying that the model will self-destruct. The right, on the contrary, dodges the problem until reality forces it to face it, and then invokes the magic wand of growth that never comes: Spain has the same GDP per capita than in 2005, and it would be worth considering whether the squandering of opportunities for the new generations has nothing to do with this stagnation.

This status quo it is maintained by electoral inertia: on July 23, half of the PP and PSOE votes will come from people aged 55 and over. They are many more than the seven million young people mentioned above, who in addition tend to participate less in elections. But if we go from the perspective of career to that of equity, is a retiree who earns the non-contributory minimum closer to another who reaches the maximum thanks to the contributions of her successful working life, or to her granddaughter, who Do you aspire to be the first in your family to go to university, and the grades give you, but not the family capital to move to the desired city?

Sometimes, fortunately, the equity perspective slips through the cracks of the model thanks to circumstances and political entrepreneurship: the minimum vital income (IMV) is an unexpected measure in our system, arising at a time (the pandemic) in which that continuing to deny protection to the most vulnerable segments was politically and socially unjustifiable. Hence, a left-wing government received transversal parliamentary support. The fact that it includes incentives to make it compatible with labor income, and that it can be combined with non-contributory pensions, brings it closer to a compensation system that can accompany whoever needs it at any time. But there are three barriers to completing that objective: the minimum vital income (IMV) is not generous at its minimum (neither are non-contributory pensions); the process to request it is complex, unloading the responsibility on the shoulders of the citizens; and sets age limits that are as high as they are arbitrary. All three can be overcome by moving to a transfer model, for any emancipated person, granted automatically with the income statement, which would then be filed by everyone. The viability of this idea is greater today than it was a decade ago: the day the IMV was approved with the vote in favor of 297 deputies, 52 abstentions, and none against, the consensus began to be built to dedicate important items budgets to fight inequality.

Universalizing the declaration would also help us to design a mechanism to break the vicious intergenerational circle. One of the few distinctive proposals in this campaign for young people has been the idea of ​​a universal inheritance (a public aid for which each young person would receive 20,000 euros from the age of 23), launched by Sumar. The PSOE counterprogrammed with a 20% down payment guarantee on the mortgage. Both have a high risk of ending up giving money to those who need it least. Instead, the information from the universal declaration could be used to open an individual savings account, which could be managed by Social Security, for anyone entering working age, with a progressive amount conditioned on the income of their home of origin (and designed, like the IMV, so as not to discourage the work of the parents of the young person in the years prior to the concession). This account could grow with contributions from both the individual and their future employers, and would be accessible under the assumptions of retirement, disability, home purchase, unemployment, formation of a new company or (a fraction) for training that improves their employability. It would be insurance against crises, combined with the new version of the IMV. To finance both, it would be necessary to rechannel part of the public resources towards the households that really need it: we would pay for this by eliminating deductions and other holes in our tax system, and by ceasing to allocate so many funds to the pensioner with the maximum and several owned homes. Here the parties have a credible plan to offer those young people who are hoping to have a few more tickets in the lottery of their future.

Jorge Galindo He is a doctor in sociology from the University of Geneva, and a specialist in public policy. He is co-author of the invisible wall (2017) and is part of EsadeEcPol (Esade Center for Economic Policy).

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.