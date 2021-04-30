S.For a year now, the pandemic has also overshadowed the topic that previously kept Europe in suspense: migration. However, security authorities assume that this could change again soon. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior is based on estimates, according to which almost 100,000 illegal migrants are currently waiting in Greece and the Western Balkans to continue their journey north and west. Many of them have no prospect of being allowed to stay. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer recently traveled to the Western Balkan states of Bosnia-Hercegovina, Serbia and North Macedonia to offer support for border protection, but also for deportations from these countries.

The subject is also high on the political agenda of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He claimed – which is not entirely correct, but also not entirely wrong – that he “closed the Balkan route” five years ago. His close party friend in the Christian Democratic ÖVP, Interior Minister Nehammer, is now responsible for the pithy signals. He said: “We can only implement a credible asylum policy through consistent returns.” This begins “at the gates of the EU” and is also important in order to “send the right signals to the countries of origin”.

A better negotiating position

Bosnia is to be supported through the training of personnel, but also through concrete support for charter flights for the repatriation of migrants without a right to asylum. Austria leads the initiative but is not acting alone. Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are among others involved in a “platform against illegal migration” through which this support is to run from June. That could give the perhaps most difficult aspect, namely improving return cooperation with the countries of origin, a little more prospect. Because Bosnia, for example, finds it difficult to negotiate concessions from countries like Pakistan on its own.

The lot of migrants stranded in Bosnia has attracted attention in the past few months when they had to hibernate in often miserable conditions. Especially after the notorious Lipa reception center was allegedly largely destroyed by arson. Austria is providing the country with an additional half a million euros for the construction of infrastructure. However, when it comes to migration, Bosnia could soon get out of focus again. Because the “Balkan Route”, through which hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants moved to the northwest, especially in 2015 and 2016, has changed its course several times over the years.

After Hungary erected massive fences on the border with Serbia and Macedonia in the spring of 2016 on the border with Greece in September 2015, the migration movements via the south-east European route decreased massively and sustainably. However, it was never “closed” or “sealed off”. Even after 2016, tens of thousands of people made their way to north-western Europe via the Balkan route. After the Croatian border with Serbia was more closely monitored, Bosnia, which was previously not a transit country, came more into focus. The border police in Croatia, which has been a member of the EU since 2013, also began to deport migrants systematically and in some cases by force, i.e. back to Bosnia.

For a few months now, another former branch of the Balkan route has come more into focus: Romania. Migrants travel from Serbia and, to a lesser extent, from Bulgaria to the Timisoara area in western Romania in order to travel from there via Hungary to Austria and beyond. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced in 2015 that they would also erect a fence at the border with the EU state Romania if necessary, but this has not yet happened.

Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timisoara from Germany, has recently called on the Romanian government several times to better support his city in view of the increasing number of migrants passing through. After two Afghans were recently seriously injured in a knife fight and one of them died soon afterwards, the situation in Timisoara received national attention. Fritz emphasized that he had informed the government since the beginning of the year about the increasing number of migrants in Timisoara and the insufficient capacity of the city to supply them.

Police officers and technology from Austria

It is to be expected that the number of migrants will continue to rise in summer, when the Balkan route is already used more and pandemic-related restrictions may be relaxed. Most of the illegal migrants apprehended in Romania come from Afghanistan. The Romanian border police also announced that 380 smugglers had been arrested last year. However, this is only a fraction of those who profit from the deal. The German Federal Police recently confirmed that people smuggled from Romania are increasing. The people smuggled are often hidden in the spaces between the cargo of trucks from Romania.

One focus is therefore again on protecting the borders. With two dozen police officers and thermal imaging technology, Austria supports both the North Macedonians in controlling their border fence with Greece and the Serbs, who in turn are building a fence on the border with North Macedonia. “We will do everything we can to secure our borders”, the Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin promised on Thursday in Belgrade. The fewer migrants reached Serbia, the fewer would travel on. Nehammer assisted: The protection of the Serbian border is important to him, “because it also secures the Austrian border”.