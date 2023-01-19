In Brazil, a terrible case of homicide by two subjects of six members of their own family was known. According to the Brasilia police force, the bloody murder was planned so that both could keep valuable property.

Thiago Gabriel Belchior de Oliveira, 30, and his father Marcos Antonio Lopes de Oliveira, 54, hired two hitmen to take charge of executing an entire family, as indicated by the medium ‘The Mirror’. Both father and son paid a sum of 16 thousand pounds sterling (more than 92 billion Colombian pesos).

The hired killers murdered the wife, three children, mother and sister of Thiago Gabriel Belchior de Oliveira, as indicated by the report of the Brazilian Police.

The facts

According to the officers in a press release, this father-son couple planned, in the first instance, to hijack the car of Gabriel Belchior de Oliveira’s wife, to later murder her.

However, the plans changed when the three children of the victim were with her, so, according to what the hitmen told the hearing, they made the decision to kill them all at once and, later, incinerate the car with the corpses inside. .

The day after the heinous crime, the car was found by residents of the Brasilia sector, who alerted the authorities. After Legal Medicine specialists arrived and the different investigations were carried out, it was found that the fatal victims were Mrs. Elizamar Silva, 39 years old, and the children Gabriel, Rafael and Rafaela, all seven years old.

After the crime of this mother of a family and her three little ones, the murderers tortured the mother and sister of Gabriel Belchior de Oliveira, to obtain information about the property they wanted. Although it is not known with certainty if that property was delivered, what is clear is that both women were also massacred by their own son and brother.

It was on January 14, when the Police found two other cremated bodies inside a car. When carrying out the investigations, they corroborated that it was the same family.

no crime is perfect

By analyzing all the evidence, the officers were able to verify that the crime of an entire family had been perpetrated by two members of the same family and the chase began. On January 17 of this year, the Police arrested the two hit men who were part of the macabre plan. According to the Brazilian media ‘O Globo’, the subjects confessed to having been sent to commit such an act.

Belchior de Oliveira and his father are missing and fugitives from justice. The search for these two men is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the hitmen were sentenced to 34 years in prison, after confessing everything to the authorities, the Brazilian Police said in a statement.

