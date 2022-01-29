Dhe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing an even tougher crackdown on the media by his government. A directive he signed and published in the Official Journal on Saturday states that “necessary measures” would be taken against “harmful content” in the “written, oral and visual press”. These were not specifically named. The aim is to minimize a “destructive effect” on society, including children and young people.

More pressure and censorship

According to critics, the new directive threatens to tighten censorship in Turkey. “The right to freedom of expression guaranteed in the constitution must not be destroyed. The policy has no legal basis but in practice it means more pressure/censorship,” lawyer Veysel Ok wrote on Twitter.

Turkish media are largely under the direct or indirect control of the government, and control over content on the Internet has also been tightened time and time again. In 2020, Parliament passed a law that would allow tighter controls on Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

The country’s Minister of Justice, Abdulhamit Gul, who has been in office since 2017, also resigned on Saturday. Erdogan replaced Gul with Bekir Bozdag from his ruling party. Bozdag, who was justice minister between 2013 and 2017, thanked Erdogan for the post on Twitter. The Turkish statistical office TurkStat also got a new boss in Erhan Cetinkaya, according to the official gazette. Sait Erdal Dincer previously held the post for a year.