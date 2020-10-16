When you go up to the offices of “Hors Normes”, you actually arrive in the apartment of Grégoire Carlier, one of the co-founders of this brand new company. A company that is still evolving but which has found a market. That of the badly ruined vegetables which find a second life. “The idea is to create a community of customers who accept aesthetic defects, to benefit from quality, organic products at a lower price”, explains the head of “Hors Normes”.

Since this summer, the company has been distributing baskets of fruit and vegetables in Paris, for fifteen euros. The merchandise, coming from the Rungis market, was initially discarded “only for aesthetic reasons”. “Every day, we go to Rungis, and we see significant quantities of products put aside which are nevertheless in good condition”, says Grégoire Carlier.

In Paris, around fifty families buy the baskets that the company makes. Sven Ripoche, the other co-founder, hope to attract more. “Today, what we lack are more customers, to go directly to the producers and save whole pallets with them, 500 kilos of grapes for example”.

And to develop the concept, the two young entrepreneurs, who were inspired by an American experience, are looking to recruit two other people.