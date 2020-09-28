S.Pain’s soccer runner-up FC Barcelona has triumphed with new coach Ronald Koeman and superstar Lionel Messi right at the start of the season. Six weeks after the 2: 8 debacle in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, the Catalans had no mercy on the guests in the 4: 0 (4: 0) against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Double goalscorer Ansu Fati (15th / 19th minute), Messi (35th) and an own goal by Pau Torres (own goal / 45th) ensured clear conditions at Camp Nou at half time.

With two late goals, professional footballer Luis Suarez had previously made a strong debut in the Spanish championship for his new club in Atlético Madrid’s 6-1 (1-0) against Granada CF. As a substitute in the 70th minute, the 33-year-old Uruguayan made it 5-0 (85th minute) and 6-1 final score (90th + 3).

The striker came to the capital club from FC Barcelona just a few days ago. With the Catalans, Suarez had won the Champions League once and La Liga four times and had “six spectacular and wonderful years” in Barcelona, ​​emphasized Suárez when he left the club and his friend Messi.

The other goals at the start of the season for coach Diego Simeone’s team were scored by Diego Costa (9th), Angel Correa (47th), Joao Felix (65th) and Marcos Llorente (72nd).