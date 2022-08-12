EA former Chinese state television intern has lost a court case over sexual harassment. A Beijing court dismissed her lawsuit.

The 29-year-old Zhou Xiaoxuan claims to have been harassed by the presenter of the Chinese Central Television Zhu Jun in 2014. Jun was very popular in China at the time.

A court dismissed the screenwriter’s lawsuit for the first time in September. On Wednesday, a Beijing Intermediate People’s Court upheld the verdict, saying the plaintiff’s evidence was insufficient.

“The pain women experience in similar situations needs to be recognized,” Zhou said in a statement to the court on Wednesday. “I hope that the next plaintiff who comes into this courtroom will gain more understanding from others. I think it makes sense to tell my story.”

Women in China often have a poor chance of bringing cases of sexual misconduct to court. The country’s courts generally give little weight to testimonies, and women are rarely believed. The state media paid little attention to the case. Zhou also explained that her social media profiles were previously blocked.