Recep Tayyip Erdogan has very own ideas about financial policy. Now the lira has sunk to a record low – and the central bank reacts surprisingly.

Update from September 25th: Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is once again in severe political turmoil. On Thursday, the central bank took measures against the crash of the lira against Erdogan’s will so far. There were a large number of arrests on Friday, apparently for political reasons:

According to official information, the Turkish judiciary has 82 people arrested for protest actions arranged in 2014. Several prominent members of the pro-Kurdish party HDP had been arrested, said spokeswoman Bermali Demirdögen. Among them is the one HDP Mayor of the City of Kars in eastern Turkey, Ayhan Bilgen.

From the official side it was said that the background of the investigation was Protests in southeast Turkey in 2014. HDP representatives had attended the demonstrations to protect those oppressed by the terrorist militia Islamic State Syrian Kurdish city of Kobane called. More than 40 people were killed in a clash between rival groups. The former leaders of the party, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yüksekdag, were arrested in connection with this. Kurdish fighters liberated Kobane from IS hands in January.

HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar said the attacks on the HDP were, among other things, a response to the falling polls of the ruling party AKP. You want to weaken the HDP. “They are running out of resources against the HDP, so they are digging up old stories.”

Big wave of arrests in the #Turkey this morning: 82 Kurdish and Turkish politicians were arrested! Including the mayor of Kars, Ayhan Bilgen, the former HDP MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder, the entire board of directors #HDP from 2014 and more. pic.twitter.com/cLHmyOc7EE – Meşale Tolu (@mesale_tolu) September 25, 2020

The Turkish lira, on the other hand, had posted significant gains until Thursday evening. The decisive factor was the interest rate decision of the Turkish central bank. Contrary to expectations, the central bank raised its Key interest rates by two percentage points on. You should be especially against the in the past few weeks extremely weak lira Action. Economists have long been calling for a reaction from the central bank, but the central bank is under high political pressure: Head of State Erdogan is strictly against higher interest rates.

First report: Ankara – For the first time in two years, the Turkish central bank raised the key rate. The monetary authorities set the interest rate on Thursday at 10.25 percent. It had previously been 8.25 percent. The decision is a big surprise: According to observers, the central bank is actually under considerable pressure from the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – he demands low interest. They are intended to support the economy.

In fact, the one that was recently under great pressure lira up again due to the interest rate decision of the central bankers. According to the central bank’s announcement, the Turkish currency rose by around one percent. Before that, she went to one on Thursday morning historic low of 7.71 against the dollar like.

The rate hike marks a turnaround in the Turkish monetary policy. In September 2019, the central bank began to cut interest rates. The key interest rate had previously been 19.75 percent.

Pressure on the central bank is growing ever greater $ 500 million gone for nothing: Lira falls to a record low despite bank aid#Turkey #Lira #CentralBankhttps://t.co/d4jK4nwrla – Georg Erber (@PhraAthit) September 18, 2020

From the point of view of most economists, a rate hike was actually long overdue. The Turkish lira was recently under strong downward pressure and was up Record lows both in Relationship to the dollar as well as for Euro like. The Annual inflation rate was in August at almost 12 percent, inflation was exacerbated by the currency collapse.

In such a situation, monetary authorities tend to tighten their monetary policy – for example by raising the key interest rate. Erdogan In the past, however, he had repeatedly asked for low interest rates to support the economy.

The Turkish economy is currently under great pressure. The land was owned by the Corona crisis hit hard and suffers from one severe recession. But the foreign policy conflicts with Greece and Cyprus are also undermining trust. The rating agency Moody’s recently downgraded Turkey’s creditworthiness and at the same time threatened a further downgrade.

In this situation Erdogan had also built on natural gas discoveries – but even a widely heralded “new era” did not help the currency gain new strength in August. On the contrary. Because of the dispute over resources in the Mediterranean, Turkey is in a very fundamental dispute with the EU. (dpa / AFP / fn)