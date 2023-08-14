With one eye on Bologna, from where the great silhouette of Marko Arnautovic approaches, and one more on Milan, where the Samardzic psychodrama takes place, Inter did the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s match against Monza, their league debut full of unknowns In Ferrara in a friendly against the willing and enthusiastic Albanians of Egnatia Inzaghi fielded the team that will play in their debut (from Sommer to Thu-La, passing through a defense which lacks Acerbi replaced by De Vrij and in midfield with Barella and Mkhitaryan mezzali) but, despite winning 4-2 with a double comeback, he showed some flaws, even quite serious. Not only the initial defensive numbness already seen in Salzburg which this time, with a big mistake by Bastoni, led to Dwamena’s goal to make it 1-0, but also an unspeakable amount of wasted goals, chances of every order and degree especially in the first half ended under the score. Above all, a certain “lightness” in front of Thuram’s goal was confirmed, seen throughout the pre-season: this time the Frenchman devoured a goal by himself in the center of the area and many at that moment thought of Dzeko’s art. But even his teammates, from midfielders to wingers, competed to exalt the Egnatia goalkeeper Sherri.

THE RECOVERY

Finally, in the second half, the Nerazzurri punched the wall and put it in on the BB axis, Bastoni-Barella, the usual certainty even in these nebulae: superb stop and Nicolò’s shot from a long ball from his teammate. The problem is that the verve of the first 45′ at that point faded a bit too much, allowing the Albanians to equalize from a penalty scored with a dig from Medeiros’ forward, right in the face of Sommer who is a recognized penalty specialist. There were also minutes in which Egnatia, driven by the enthusiasm of those who feel they can show off against the European runners-up, could have scored again, given the confusion mixed with the Nerazzurri’s tiredness, then Lautaro decided to save the bad impression on the whole company of which he is captain. He remained on the pitch despite Inzaghi’s reshuffle (inside Bisseck, Frattesi, Cuadrado, Correa, Lazaro, Asllani, Sensi, Audero in one fell swoop), first finding the 2-2 on an incursion by Lazaro, then obtaining and converting a penalty. The fourth Inter centre, after a good summer play by Tucu, was instead scored by the baby Stabile. In the end, approaching Monza, Inzaghi brings with him the ability to create chances and the hot foot of Toro Martinez, but those who are next to him still need time to be trained to score.