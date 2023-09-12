At the summit held on drug trafficking issues in Cali, last Saturday, both President López Obrador and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, They emphasized love and family as a kind of antidote to drug traffickers. The summit itself was a sum of commonplaces that are useless if they are not part of a serious, profound and long-term strategy in the fight against organized crime.

Love and family are useful for everythingand they are necessary in everyday life, But much more is needed to confront drug trafficking groups. There is no common strategy in this fight: the criminal organizations of Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, a good part of Central America and Mexico have common ties, they work with their respective networks like large transnational companies.

Our governments exhibit absurd contradictions and instead of having common objectives they are deeply divided: how are we going to have a common strategy with Peru, whose airspace did not want to be flown over by President López Obrador on his trip to Chile, so that he would not be a “nonsense” (as if they were going to prohibit him from crossing its airspace) and with Ecuador, when the president himself denied the information from the government of that country regarding the murder of the presidential candidate Fernando

Villavicencio had been committed by local organizations allied with the Sinaloa cartel?

Petro, perhaps the closest in political positions to López Obrador, in a strange speech maintained that in his country there were no longer local organizations but transnational ones (it is insisted in Colombia that the current cartels are already part of those of Sinaloa and Jalisco) ignoring the elephant that was in the room during that entire meeting: the recognition of Petro’s son, Nicolás, that the Money from drug trafficking financed part of Petro’s campaign to become president of Colombia. Nicolás is detained by the Colombian prosecutor’s office, he has accepted his participation in those events and that was his public statement.

With love and family you achieve many things, but you do not combat organized crime that continues to permeate more and more not only family environments but also institutional ones, amid a tendency of the governments of our region to make very emphatic statements and take increasingly weaker measures against them. Or at the other extreme, as in El Salvador where extreme measures are taken but at the same time sacrificing basic individual freedoms. We are moving in that pendulum and the risks of the countries of the region passing successively from one extreme to the other is a possibility that we see every day, also a consequence of the conscious policy of polarization that the majority of regional leaders implement in their own countries.

Organized crime can be fought firmly and with very specific objectives without giving it hugs and without violating rights. This phenomenon is not going to end, we all know that, it will continue to exist, not only in its drug trafficking aspect, which is only one of them. But you can break networks, put an end to ringleaders, and not allow organized crime to control territories and communities.

The successes that have been achieved in the past have been reversed in all our countries because there has been no continuity in the policies and because these are put at the service of the government in power. In Mexico it was possible to dismember organizations that are now back, from the Zetas to the Templars or the Beltrán Leyva; In Colombia, the Cali and Medellín cartels were dismantled at the time, but in both countries the new or old groups have not only resurfaced or been reborn from their ashes, but are becoming more empowered every day and extending their influence to other countries, absorbing local groups and making them part of a global conglomerate.

And to that we have no other answers than to strengthen love, hugs, family ties, go to the deep causes of violence, while on a daily basis these criminal groups show us that they do not understand love, family, hugs or causes. deep and become increasingly powerful.

Of the ten there are nine left

Two weeks ago the DEA released the list of the ten most wanted by that US agency. He highlighted that list for focusing particularly on fentanyl traffickers. The list exhibited the network of the operators closest to Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, the son of El Chapo, who leads the Chapitos.

One of his main lieutenants, for whom a million dollar reward was offered, was Luis Benítez nicknamed 14. A week after that list was released, on September 7, a body was left in front of a hospital. from the IMSS in Culiacán with two shots that had ended his life. They were the remains of El 14, of Luis Benítez, one of the ten drug traffickers most wanted by the DEA, it is not known who killed him or why. The information practically went unnoticed in the media.

