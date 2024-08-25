To remember the cultural horror of totalitarianisms of various political extractions, we must also take a trip to Gorizia and Nova Gorica. The comment

What does it leave us inside? August 23rdin the times of the humanist state of constitutional law? August 23, every year, must teach us that the liberal democracy It is like air. Unfortunately, we only notice it when it starts to run out. We should notice it more often, without a doubt, because without air, as without liberal democracy, human beings and societies die. This is what the history.

Every 23rd August, starting from 2008, by will of the European institutions, it is celebrated the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of All Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimesalso known as the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Stalinism and Nazism. August 23 was chosen because it coincides with the date of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939, by which the USSR and Nazi Germany divided certain countries into Soviet spheres of influence and German spheres of influence.

There liberal democratic culture, Instead, it unites and does not divide. It unites individuals and peoples in their diversity, under the banner of open social models of a free and fairly competitive market, a delicate instrument of widely accessible well-being, without dogmas and with a lot of dynamism.

To remember the cultural – and cultic – horror of totalitarianisms of various political extractions we must also take a leap to Gorizia and New Goricaon the Italian-Slovenian border. Saying to go to Auschwitz is essential, but it would be obvious and is already widely practiced by schools and associations, thank goodness (and thanks to the path of civic consciences).

Why Gorizia? Gorizia it was experienced as a city “divided in two”: this division, which occurred in 1947, was entirely political. In fact, it was established that the border between Italy and the then newly formed Yugoslavia had to pass through this city. The so-called “Gorizia wall” was erected.

The Communist Dictator Titusinitially a brother to the Soviet totalitarian regime and then a supporter of a pseudo-third way equally authoritarian and illiberal, then built Nova Gorica which was to serve as a Yugoslavian counterpart to Gorizia. Today the reunification of the two territories is strongly desired by a European Union that puts diversity in synergy.

Today we go to Nova Gorica on vacation to play at the casinos. The Italian Gorizia and the Slovenian New Gorica They have been nominated together (yes, together) as European Capital of Culture 2025, and will receive funds for European integration projects such as the cross-border cycle path.

Against any form of totalitarian regime, let us remember to remain united, even beyond our personal histories. A liberal step in this international direction was taken by the Italian government of the center-right together with the Albanian State, where the democratic socialist Edi Rama is currently the majority political leader.

Regardless of the merits and contents of the agreement on management of some migratory flowswhether shared or not depending on the different sensitivities, the choice to cooperate beyond the flags of belonging is a wise choice for the international liberal democratic health. Thus, in defense of the same health on the European level, the excellent choice has been EU’s choice to unite Gorizia and Nova Gorica in the nomination of European Capital 2025.

We continue to cultivate new examples of these types, anti-totalitarian and anti-divisivemore and more. Tirelessly. So that on August 23rd of each year they always have new challenges to launch beyond the fences of the already seen. So that every day is (like) August 23rd.

*Journalist, Legal Specialist of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PhD in “International historical-philosophical legal disciplines”, lawyer and writer