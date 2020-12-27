A procession against consumerism in the center of Valencia in December 2019. TANIA CASTRO

The years and the children have tempered the Grinch or Scrooge character that inflamed me last Christmas, although I have not gone to the extreme of singing Christmas carols or wrapping myself in tinsel. I haven’t even stopped referring to the zambomba as anything other than a metaphor for masturbation. Let’s say I’m a Christmasist like the Republicans of the eighties, still shaking by 23-F, proclaimed themselves Juan-Carlists instead of monarchists …