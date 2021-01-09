D.he British Queen Elizabeth II (94) and her husband Prince Philip (99) received a vaccination against the coronavirus on Saturday. The Buckingham Palace announced. The two are considered to be particularly at risk from the lung disease Covid-19 due to their old age.

For a long time they had withdrawn from the pandemic at Windsor Castle before the Queen made too few appearances in public. The couple also spent the Christmas season and the turn of the year in Windsor again. The two decided not to have a family get-together with other royals.

So far, around 1.5 million people in Great Britain have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the government. However, the pace of the vaccination campaign should be significantly accelerated. The aim is to offer the 15 million British people who are particularly at risk a first vaccination by mid-February.